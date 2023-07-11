Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 929,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $414.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

