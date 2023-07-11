Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 44 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

