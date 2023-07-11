Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

AXP stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 622,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

