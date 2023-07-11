Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 15,625 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 193.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.