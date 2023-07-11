Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 1,570 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 422,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,230. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

