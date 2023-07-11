Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 396,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,921,000 after purchasing an additional 568,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. 903,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,449. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

