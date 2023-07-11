Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Makes New $266,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.96. 2,666,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.