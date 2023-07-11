Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Makes New $279,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 514,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

