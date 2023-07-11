Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $394.60. 569,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,309. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $396.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $374.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

