Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %
MA stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $394.60. 569,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,309. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $396.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $374.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.08.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.