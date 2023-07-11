Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 5,606 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 82,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,161. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

