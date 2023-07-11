Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBD. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.55.

WBD opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

