Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$183.91 and last traded at C$184.17. Approximately 124,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 260,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$184.32.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$186.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.63. The company has a market cap of C$47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.5992823 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

