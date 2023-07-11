WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 2.1 %

WDFC stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.80. 269,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $180.26. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 51.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

