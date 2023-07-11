Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Endeavour Mining (EDVMF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS: EDVMF):

7/10/2023 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($38.60) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45).

7/7/2023 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

7/5/2023 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,600 ($33.45) to GBX 2,350 ($30.23).

7/5/2023 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Endeavour Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

