Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
WB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.
Weibo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.37. 769,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Weibo has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,655,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 493,640 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,489.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weibo by 2,301.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weibo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.