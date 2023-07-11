Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.37. 769,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Weibo has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,655,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 493,640 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,489.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weibo by 2,301.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weibo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

