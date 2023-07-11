Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

