Westwood Management Corp IL Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FDX traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.42. The company had a trading volume of 507,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,752. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

