Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 1,500 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.06% of Vicor worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Vicor Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.54. 49,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.