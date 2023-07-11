Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 200 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,986 shares of company stock valued at $174,575,399 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.96. 5,673,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,505. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 579.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

