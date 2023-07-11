Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) vs. Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Financial Analysis

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Link Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -12.58% N/A -1.74% Link Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Link Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Link Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Link Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.07 -$12.45 million ($2.05) -0.28 Link Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $11.79 0.46

Link Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Link Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Link Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Link Real Estate Investment Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder. We invest and manage a diversified portfolio comprising retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics centres. With our home in Hong Kong, our properties located in China's Beijing, Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and Yangtze River Delta centred around Shanghai, the UK's London and Australia's Sydney and Melbourne. We seek to extend our portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of being a world class real estate investor and manager. Asset management, portfolio management and capital management are three pillars of our management. We are committed to integrating Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into our strategy and daily operations.

