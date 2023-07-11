WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Volume of $235,135.30

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $235,135.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00315422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017134 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

