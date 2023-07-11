William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,601,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,087,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 722,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,835. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.