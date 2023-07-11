Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,792 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 5.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. 464,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,833. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

