Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 4.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.52. 325,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,471. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

