Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Invests $276,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Sempra makes up approximately 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.7 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.