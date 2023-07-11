World Mobile Token Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $46.09 million and approximately $508,045.91 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,018,531 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

