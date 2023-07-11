World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.93

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.93 and last traded at $110.87, with a volume of 180937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after buying an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,656,000. Avala Global LP lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% in the first quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 387,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 352,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 675.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 337,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

