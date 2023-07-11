Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 3,684 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,197,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,534,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.