Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $501.22. 1,216,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.54 and its 200-day moving average is $382.22. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

