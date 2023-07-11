Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

International Paper Price Performance

IP traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 864,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.