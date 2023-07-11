Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $252.28. 1,947,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

