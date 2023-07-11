Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.66. 221,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,134. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

