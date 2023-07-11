Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMP traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $336.86. 126,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.