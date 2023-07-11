Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 234.2% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 12,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. 1,371,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

