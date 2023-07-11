Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. 1,883,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

