Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. 1,731,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,421. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.