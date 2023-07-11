Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 1,543 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.43. 2,588,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $310.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.