Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.33. 738,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.