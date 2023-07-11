Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $896,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.02. 465,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average is $232.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

