Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,455 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,802,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $123.83. 446,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,882. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.