Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 7.1%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.80. 78,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 737,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

