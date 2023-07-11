XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.46

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $86.77, with a volume of 11295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.
XPEL Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of XPEL
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 172.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 269,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPEL
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
- Earnings vs. Headwinds: Mixed Signals For S&P’s 2023 Performance
- WD-40 Company Unsticks The Wheels Of Growth
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.