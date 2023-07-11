XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.46

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $86.77, with a volume of 11295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

XPEL Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of XPEL

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,722,623.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,212 shares of company stock worth $16,379,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 172.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 269,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

