XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BOCOM International

BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

NYSE XPEV opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.16. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

