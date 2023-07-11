ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 391 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

ACN traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.97. 198,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,317. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.39. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

