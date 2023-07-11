ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $35,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 762,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,310. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

