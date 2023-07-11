ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,790,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $228.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

