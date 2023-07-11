ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596,229. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

