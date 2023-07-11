ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

