ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 286,168 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Marqeta worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 73.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 22.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,387,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 257,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 708,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

