ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.55. The stock had a trading volume of 987,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,216. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.